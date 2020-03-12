Republicans in the Oregon Legislature did it again. For the fifth time in the past two sessions, Republicans walked away from their jobs to prevent passage of bills they didn’t like. They feared they would lose the vote on Senate Bill 1530, the cap-and-trade bill supported by Democrats, the governor and many Oregonians.
The Republicans' mantra seems to be, “Our way or the highway”. But in this case, with Democrats dutifully staying on the job, it’s the Republicans who literally hit the road.
Because of an antiquated Oregon constitutional rule, the Republicans' antics are not illegal, just undemocratic. The Senate and House need two-thirds of legislators present for a quorum, so the Republicans' maneuver effectively ended the legislative session prematurely.
Their walkout is spit in the face of Oregon voters, Democrats and Republicans alike, who did their civic duty expecting the legislative process to go forward even if their party loses an occasional vote.
The walkout also postpones passage of bills on homelessness, wildfires and flood victim assistance, spending on child welfare, mental health and forestry. These postponements hurt all Oregonians.
President Donald Trump’s disrespect for democracy, frequently displayed by lying, disregard for the rule of law and stonewalling Congress, has trickled down to the petty Republicans of Oregon’s Legislature. They peep about between the great legs of their corporate sponsors, while digging their politically dishonorable graves.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
