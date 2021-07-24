I was born in Astoria, and I am a proud graduate of Astoria High School. After I moved away, I served on the Friends of the Astoria Column board for many years, raising awareness and money to restore an important piece of Astoria and Oregon's history.
The support from local government and caring local individuals showed the beautiful heart of the community, and how important Astoria's character is to all who love the town.
That's why I'm struggling to understand why the city is considering allowing a building to be constructed that is out of character with Astoria's authentic and classic Uppertown neighborhood.
The building's size would dwarf the buildings around it, and not fit in architecturally. One of those buildings is the U.S. Custom House, which is an ode to Astoria's historic role as a U.S. port of entry for goods reaching the West Coast.
It would block the Columbia River view of a beloved lifelong Astoria citizen, Vincent Tadei. It would affect access to his home, his driveway, and put his and other nearby property owners at risk of landslides.
I'm grateful for the forethought of Astoria's city leaders in crafting the city's comprehensive plan, which identifies the Uppertown neighborhood as one with "a stable neighborhood character."
It also states: "The predominantly residential character of the area upland of Marine Drive/Lief Erikson Drive will be preserved." If the city follows its own plan, this building should not be allowed to move forward.