Regarding the article "County calls for testing, inspections at seafood processors after virus outbreaks" (The Astorian, June 4): I was alarmed to read in the paper that 84% of seafood processing workers who tested positive for COVID-19 in Clatsop County are Latinx.
Given that 38 of the 46 people who have tested positive for the disease in the county are "directly linked to outbreaks at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria and Pacific Seafood in Warrenton," that means that roughly 70% of the positive cases are Latinx. This number is hugely out of proportion when compared to the county's Latinx population, which is 8.7%, according to U.S. census data.
This shows that the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on people of color is not just an urban problem. It is a problem right here in our county, and I think this news is worthy of a headline, rather than the one chosen for this article.
I applaud county public health director Michael McNickle for bringing attention to this issue and requesting state resources to address it. I wholeheartedly agree with his statement, "It is counter to public health best practices and common decency to allow a vulnerable minority population to work in an environment that increases the chances of acquiring a potentially lethal disease."
MARGARET MINNICK
Astoria
