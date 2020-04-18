Out-of-the-box suggestions have been suggested countrywide. Here are mine:
Some people are super-spreaders, i.e. carrying and spreading the coronavirus but are not ill. I've never heard of a disease that jumps children. Could kids be the super-spreaders?
Why aren't temperatures taken from everyone before entering each grocery store door, big and small, including gas stations. Each person must give their telephone numbers and address.
Ditto for large pharmacies. No exceptions. Then people would get interviewed if they were ill.
The National Guard needs to be deployed and trained to test everyone in rural areas. Here, that will be most citizens. People are furious with President Donald Trump.
Those needing food or medicine should be able to get it delivered to their door the same day. Checks, cash and other means should be accepted, including IOUs.
This is an opportunity for full employment. There will need to be trainers, delivery of food and meds, taking temperatures, background checks, swabs to labs and lots more. Whoever works gets $15 an hour.
Ill people, or those living alone, are particularly vulnerable. Background checks are essential for all workers, even temps. So are tests for workers. People have a right to know if they have the virus.
President Trump apparently despises hearing that numbers are going up. Who cares, since he lies to the citizenry at will.
Let's stop this virus.
G. McGREGOR
Warrenton
