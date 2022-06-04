There have been times in the past where I have been proud to call Betsy Johnson my state senator. In fact, she visited my classroom more than once, and hosted my class at the Oregon State Capitol. She introduced us to then-Secretary of State Kate Brown, and gave our class a copy of the Oregon Blue Book.
However, as was evidenced by her public interview at the TEDxPortland, she is out of touch with the values of the majority of Oregonians. Her stance on guns, after the tragedies that have occurred these past few weeks, is not only out of touch, but is neolithic.
She should abandon her run for governor. The right has their candidate in Christine Drazan. The left, of course has Tina Kotek, and as Johnson drifts further and further to the right, her effect on the progressive voter is almost nil. I know she lost my vote years ago, when I realized she put guns ahead of people.
The other day I saw a woman wearing a hat that said "Guns, God, Trump" from top to bottom, and I couldn't help but think about Johnson's candidacy. While she has gotten a lot done as senator — and I commend her for that — her drift to the far right of the political spectrum has made her a liability to this state.
And, yes, while she may be a "daughter of Oregon," who will put up "one helluva fight," that won’t be enough for voters in the fall.