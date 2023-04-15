I was profoundly disappointed to read that two of the five Astoria City Council members voted in favor of the appeal on the Owens-Adair affordable housing project. While I'm heartened that the majority of the council voted to move forward with this vital project, it's disturbing to witness Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick's disregard for the severity of our region's housing crisis.
It's outrageous that the mayor would vote to reject a design approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission and endorsed by the city historian, the Lower Columbia Preservation Society, and the State Historic Preservation Office, because he disagrees with the architect's choice of facade material. Preserving the historic nature of our community is critical, but no building can perfectly match the character of a neighborhood whose structures were erected over the span of a century for a variety of purposes.
The Historic Landmarks Commission understood this when they voted to approve the design. The City Council's role in this matter is to ensure the historic code is correctly applied, and to confirm the decision advances the general welfare of the citizens of Astoria. Yet Mayor Fitzpatrick, despite his apparent conflict of interest as not only a fellow landlord but as a friend, adviser and advocate for the appellant, attempted to thwart a project that would provide much-needed affordable housing to elderly and disabled Astorians.
The mayor should remember that he represents all Astorians, including those in desperate need of housing, and not only his landlord-investor friends.