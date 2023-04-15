I was profoundly disappointed to read that two of the five Astoria City Council members voted in favor of the appeal on the Owens-Adair affordable housing project. While I'm heartened that the majority of the council voted to move forward with this vital project, it's disturbing to witness Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick's disregard for the severity of our region's housing crisis.

It's outrageous that the mayor would vote to reject a design approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission and endorsed by the city historian, the Lower Columbia Preservation Society, and the State Historic Preservation Office, because he disagrees with the architect's choice of facade material. Preserving the historic nature of our community is critical, but no building can perfectly match the character of a neighborhood whose structures were erected over the span of a century for a variety of purposes.

