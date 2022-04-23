I honestly respect the right of those folks who say "no" to the Gearhart resiliency station bond measure. But why vote "no?"
Maybe they're stuck on the blueprint concept. The plan is designed to attract and maintain certified firefighting volunteers, not a paid team.
Is it really an overwhelming footprint vision for this growing town? Is the cost of the bond the real reason for shouting "no?" Or is it the powerful nostalgic heart tug of that old cinder block green engine garage?
Sorry, but it is outdated and inadequate in every respect. One small bathroom. They make coffee and clean up their toxic gear in the same stained sink. There's no exhaust system to clear engine fumes.
Understandably, change is hard. But let’s get smart and rip off the Band-Aid. A new higher ground home for our fire and police is critically important to provide the civic services we all demand and depend on.
Gearhart is unbelievably blessed to have 27 volunteer firefighters. Our volunteers are professional in every way, and there for us 24/7/365. Please give them the respect they give us with your "yes" vote.
The beautiful Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department traditions are here to stay. Neon engines will still lead the Fourth of July parade, there’s still going to be an Easter egg hunt and a giant Christmas tree lighting Pacific Way.