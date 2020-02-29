I read the article on the termination of the 13 Cannery Pier Hotel spa workers with one day’s notice, and I am outraged (“Cannery Pier Hotel closes spa services,” The Astorian, Feb. 20). Don West, the manager, is quoted saying about the new owners, Vesta Hospitality, “These are good people, and I think they’ll be good partners for the community …”
Good people and good partners for the community do not terminate employees, some of whom have been there for 14 years, on one day’s notice. Good people do not refuse to respond to a request for salary negotiation.
Good people do not say you may keep your client’s information, but refer customers to other providers in the area. It may be legal, but it is not the right thing to do. In our small community, a workforce of 13 has a big impact.
My husband and I have stayed at the Cannery Pier Hotel numerous times. I have also joined a group of women who stay at the hotel annually as a small retreat. We enjoyed the community welcoming the hotel gave during our stays.
Now I will not be referring any of my friends to this hotel, which treats its local employees with such disrespect. When I saw a large corporation had purchased the hotel upon Robert “Jake” Jacob’s death, I feared the hotel might lose its small community feel.
My fears have come true and then some. Sad for our community and shame on you, Vesta Hospitality.
CINDY GOULD
Seaside
KATHLEEN HUDSON
Hammond
DIANA McLOUGHLIN
Gearhart
LORI TROLSON
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.