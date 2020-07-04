I was outraged to see the cartoon mocking and stereotyping a person with a low IQ. ("What a mask reveals," The Astorian, June 25).
Anyone offended by the comparison of themselves to people of a different intellectual ability, or others who found it funny or "right on" without first being angry at the maltreatment of some of our most vulnerable citizens/human beings, may need to step back and focus on what this "cartoon" is really saying about society, and also about the editor of our local newspaper.
RACHEL WHISLER
Astoria
