The shortages of masks and other medical supplies is occurring largely because of some 40 years of outsourcing manufacturing to China, and then becoming overly dependent on that country to supply us.
Corporations have done so to save labor costs, but the long range effects have been to render Americans overly dependent on Chinese production of items that are essential to us, and have become much more essential in the current health crisis. This goes for outsourcing also to India and other Asian countries with cheaper production costs.
I hope that the upshot of this situation will be that corporations that produce essentials will stop outsourcing their production. If it takes an act of Congress, so be it. The U.S. Constitution's famous "promote the general welfare" clause in the preamble is highly relevant here. It hardly promotes Americans' general welfare for businesses to outsource production as a rule to other countries with cheaper labor.
If capitalism is to continue in this country in any humane form, those in charge must realize that the general welfare of the American people is much more important than fattening the bottom line, or profits.
STEPHEN BERK
Astoria
