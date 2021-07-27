Letter: Outwitted Jul 27, 2021 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the advent of the Delta variant, I'm wondering, could we've finally met a virus that has outwitted our stupidity?DALE FLOWERSWarrenton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Stupidity Advent Linguistics Variant Dale Flowers Outwit Wonder Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityPhoto: A celebration of lifeRecord heat scorched trees on the North CoastAstoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksDeaths: July 20, 2021Nonprofit finds a buyer for the Hawaiian ChieftainObituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy' Images Videos