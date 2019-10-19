Thank you to our representative, Tiffiny Mitchell, for her strong support for paid family and medical leave, which has now been signed into law. The new law will offer much needed support for Oregon's working families.
Under the new law, Oregon will become the eighth state to offer paid family and medical leave to workers. Every Oregon worker who earns more than $1,000 a year will be eligible for 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave each year. This will not include vacation or sick leave.
The new law will be so important for Oregon workers recovering from a serious illness, for families with a new child and for families caring for loved ones dealing with a serious illness.
It’s so important to have that peace of mind to know you won't lose your job, or won't get paid, because you have a serious illness or you must take time off to care for a sick child. It’s legislation like this that really does something to help working families.
Tiffiny continues to work hard to bring some long overdue changes to all of us here on the coast.
GENEIA JAMESON
Seaside
