In all this talk about what to do with Heritage Square, I am very concerned that one of this city's best and greatest economic draws is being overlooked.
As a vendor at the Astoria Sunday Market for eight years, here is what I have observed. The Oregon Coast is world famous. People fly into Portland, rent a car and come visit our coast. They start their journey in Astoria!
On Sunday mornings, I have met people from all over the world! They spend money here, so let's continue to capitalize on this by enhancing their experience while they are here. Let's develop a city with open space and a green lawn, where visitors and residents can walk around and breathe!
During the week, the adjacent parking lot is essential for visitors and shoppers and workers. Then on Sunday, it turns into this wonderful marketplace — where several hundred-small business people can sell their handmade goods, local farmers can sell their healthy produce and thousands of people can eat delicious food and listen to music. All while they enjoy our beautiful city and marketplace and spend money.
Fill in the hole and landscape it to enhance the Chinese garden. It is called Heritage Square, not apartment building square. Let's celebrate our unique heritages with respect and beauty and they will come!