I would hope we can overturn the January 2020 environmental regulation rollback of the Clean Water Rule signed by the Trump administration.
We need to restore President Lyndon Johnson's 1966 Clean Waters Restoration Act.
This January rule makes it legal to dump pesticides, etc., into marshlands, streams and groundwater. Our fish and wildlife already have a tough time without adding to their hardships.
MARIE WESTLIND
Clatskanie
