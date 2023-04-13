Our historic, character-filled North Coast is forever, it seems, experiencing an identity crisis.
Our picturesque, storied community, the one we eagerly tell others we love and have chosen as our home is, constantly, trying to decide if it wants to be among the most livable places to walk, shop, garden, dine, work, perform and create, or if it is a quaint, coastal tourist trap, whose prime reason for being is to attract vacationers.
I hope these purposes don’t have to be mutually exclusive. But it is becoming painfully obvious which is the most critical, and must be addressed for both to succeed. Unless there is commitment to the former, and housing for worker residents is assured, there may not be worthy attractions, institutions or businesses enough left to pursue the latter.
Cities have enacted ordinances to limit or discourage out-of-town flippers from converting homes and apartments into short-term rentals. STRs reduce the number of housing opportunities for the workforce necessary to guarantee our ongoing vibrancy. We must restore our preferences for a livable community and long-term leases over short-term tourists throughout the county, as well.
Measure 4-221 is a citizen referendum seeking to rescind a county commission decision to allow short-term rentals in the unincorporated county, a tourism boon which, arguably, only addresses our No. 2 “reason for being” — far less important for us than workforce housing which, today, is — or should be — No. 1.