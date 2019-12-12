Blair Henningsgaard's comments regarding the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners' decision to opt out of the timber lawsuit are real, not off his cuff ("A rare commodity," The Astorian, Dec. 3).
Trees are a renewable resource, just as compared to the wheat industry. If you don't harvest timber, it rots. What happens then? Wildfires, loss of wildlife and the loss of the well-being of our timber industry.
Of course it's about revenue. Is that bad? I respectfully request people research the rules, laws and regulations that have been in place for years regarding logging practices.
The state of Oregon was pushed into a Catch-22 in 1998, when the wording was changed regarding forest management.
It is wrong to not respect the opinions of all people who disagree with the Clatsop County commissioners. Timber is not a rare commodity; only if you don't harvest and replant. Replanting is a requirement.
To say lawyers will continue to collect their fees is an insult. Thank goodness the Port of Astoria didn't opt out.
PEGGY JOHNSON ZORICH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.