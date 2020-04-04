Someone needs to disable Don Haskell's keyboard. His constant parroting of right-wing talking points and blind allegiance to the president are usually entertaining, in a perverse sort of way, but in this moment of a historic crisis, his words are actually painful to read.
President Donald Trump has actually been a threat to public safety. He has single-handedly wrecked the economy because anyone in their right mind can have no confidence that he is anywhere close to being on top of the situation.
His lies have been jaw-dropping. His lack of compassion and empathy, just plain sad. A president, who when asked what he would say to comfort people, actually took the opportunity to berate a reporter for the question. All he cares about is the numbers, he doesn't see the human toll.
He actually can't wait for people to stop social distancing. He is so dangerous to any effort to handle this. Yet some people worship him. Find another idol. Find another newspaper. We need truth more than ever, not unquestioned fanaticism.
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach
