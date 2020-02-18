Responding to "Climate change just another political controversy" (The Astorian, Feb. 1): In Don Haskell's comments were several false premises which have been circulated repeatedly by the climate-denying community that cannot continue to go unchallenged without dire consequences.
Scientific facts don't care what your beliefs are or what political party you serve. Applying science is how America became a dominant nation in the last several hundred years; misapplying technology is how we have come to a crisis now called climate chaos or climate catastrophe.
For many of our fellow creatures, which are at the mercy of our behavior, this is an extinction-level event. For many humans the coming water, food and extreme weather crises will also be an extinction-level event.
The damage will last for generations, and be ongoing and worsening as long as we continue to pollute the atmosphere with greenhouse gas emissions currently pushing the carbon dioxide levels far beyond what they would have been were it not for human activities.
Quibbling over how much it will cost to rectify the situation only delays solutions. The cost is what it is, and some of it will be ameliorated by creation of new businesses and jobs needed to make the transition to clean energy.
We broke the climate; now we have to pay to fix it, Haskell. The sooner you start being part of the solution, the fewer the casualties and damage for this generation and those to follow.
FRANK ERICKSON, M.D.
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.