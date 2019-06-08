We have a lot of amazing rights in this country — freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, the right to petition and so on. With these rights comes a responsibility of our own, and that responsibility is to participate in our communities and democracy.
Volunteering is one of the things that is sorely needed, and there are always things that need to be done. It’s also proven that volunteering makes you happier and more confident, so it’s great for you and those around you.
Another thing is to vote. Many people complain about politics, but a lot of the people who complain the loudest don’t actually participate in voting. Voting is something that should be held sacred, because it gives us the opportunity to participate in what happens in our amazing country.
So I urge everyone reading this to both vote in local, state and national elections, and to volunteer your time to help others.
JOSH FULTON
Astoria
