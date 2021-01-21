Shocking, terrifying and horrific are but a few of the adjectives that come to mind when thinking about the attempted coup in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
A rally called by the president of the U.S. to overthrow the legal votes of the American people, and the certification by all 50 states that President Joe Biden won the election of Nov. 3, will go down as a very low point in our history.
Only President Donald Trump could assert that he won an election in which he garnered seven million votes less than his opponent. His claims have been shot down by judges in numerous states where he lost.
Make no mistake, America’s very own Adolf Hitler showed his true colors when he incited his stormtroopers to stop the Congress from certifying Biden’s win. This insurrection also caused the death of at least five people, numerous injuries and property destruction.
Notably, the chair of the Clatsop County Republicans was at the rally to support Trump’s disinformation about election results, and participate along with QAnon supporters, neo-Nazi and white power groups, and others who falsely believe that Trump won the election.
Old Abe Lincoln must be rolling over in his tomb at the thought of Trumpers and their actions. “Patriots,” it’s time to take down your Trump flags and support the Constitution of the U.S.
NED HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead