It is time for Oregon to transition to an economy built on clean energy, rather than polluting energy. The path to this new economy is now in the state legislature: House Bill 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs Bill.
This bill will create many jobs, clean air and renewable energy. It will put a price on climate pollution and reinvest in local, and especially rural, communities. The threat of climate change on farmers, foresters, fisheries and families requires urgent action.
Independent economic analysis given to the state Legislature predicts HB 2020 will grow the economy and create tens of thousands of jobs. This is the right path forward. Let state Sen. Betsy Johnson and state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell know you want them to pass HB 2020. Mitchell is already on record for her support.
KERRY GRASEE
Gearhart
