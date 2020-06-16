Brenda Penner's letter, "Thoughtful" (The Astorian, June 4), citing a recent editorial, "Let's learn from our tragic blunder" (The Astorian, May 28), made me go back and reread the editorial.
I agree with the letter writer's statement the editorial is "thoughtful, insightful, (and) prescient." More folks around here should read it. But my agreement with the letter writer ends there.
President Donald Trump inherited a real mess, brought on by years of neglect and stupidity of career politicians of both parties. The editorial recites only a few of those mistakes. But none of them were caused in any way by President Trump, who's not a professional career politician.
I can't think of anybody in my lifetime who could do what President Trump has done to try to resolve past stupidities of Washington, D.C., politicians. And I especially can't think of any other politician who could withstand the constant attacks and negativity from the most biased, unprofessional and dishonest national media of my lifetime.
President Trump shows restraint in using our military to quell present-day rioting and looting. That's commendable. In a federal system, governors and mayors of rioting cities and states should handle the situation.
If President Trump needs to employ troops, there's plenty of precedent for that. Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson and John Kennedy did so. And so did President George Bush in 1992, during the riots in Los Angeles.
I join many millions of Americans who're proud of the domestic and foreign policies President Trump follows. These days our feckless "ruling class" needs to pay attention.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
