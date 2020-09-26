To the gentleman who accosted me in the parking lot of Walmart to interrogate me regarding my political leanings: The bumper sticker on my vehicle declares: "More Thinking 2020"; I would also recommend more reading.
When asked if I were,"a Trumper, or a Never Trumper," I rightly declared myself an American, to which he responded with a smirk, "That's a good start." I was relieved when the gentleman disengaged from the conversation and walked back to his truck.
I hope this exchange is an example of conflict avoidance and how, by being assertive and polite, one can inject calmness and rationality into an incomplete thought experiment.
I take this platform to declare myself a good neighbor, a good son and father, a safe driver, a humble servant of the people, by the people and for the people, and within this indivisible nation, I declare myself a patriot to the union.
I am an adversary to theocracy, theocratic representation without taxation, slavery as a punishment for crime and the dynastic industrial and financial interests which have brought this planet to a multifaceted climate crisis.
I respect my elders, even when I shouldn't, and enjoy mixing drink and politics. I have an open mind to coherent arguments that can follow a structure or logical thread, robust enough to support the weight of its conclusions.
I love this land and all its people, and I will continue to be patient with the processes of enlightenment I so admire and respect.
JAMES FICEK
Long Beach, Washington
