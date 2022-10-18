I am writing in support of Astoria’s library bond. As a kid, I had few opportunities to get out in the world — mom could take us anywhere she could get with three young children and no car. Our main destination was the library. We could go as often as we wanted, because the books and activities were free.
Books let my imagination run wild, well beyond the limited means of my childhood. Before I ever traveled the world, I traveled through reading. Before I ever had my own adventures, I pictured them through reading. I learned history, geography and politics through historical novels. I learned critical thinking through detective stories, and science through science fiction.
Would I have had a career where I was paid for creative problem-solving if I hadn’t grown up stretching my imagination through stories? Would I have created a more expansive life than I had growing up without the roadmap of biographies, memoirs and stories of overcoming adversity? Probably not.
It is not a stretch for me to imagine individuals and families with limited resources, where the library is an important source of both education and entertainment. Reading, started young, made a huge difference for me. I will pay it forward by supporting the library bond in November.