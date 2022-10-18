I am writing in support of Astoria’s library bond. As a kid, I had few opportunities to get out in the world — mom could take us anywhere she could get with three young children and no car. Our main destination was the library. We could go as often as we wanted, because the books and activities were free.

Books let my imagination run wild, well beyond the limited means of my childhood. Before I ever traveled the world, I traveled through reading. Before I ever had my own adventures, I pictured them through reading. I learned history, geography and politics through historical novels. I learned critical thinking through detective stories, and science through science fiction.

