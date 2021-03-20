The question is, is anybody paying attention? You can thank President Joe Biden for fuel prices jumping 40 cents a gallon since January.
You can thank the Democrats in Salem for raising taxes every time they show up for work. It seems the only thing they are interested in, is forcing us to pay more and trying to take away our right to keep and bear arms.
Take a look at every city and state that has been run by Democrats. What do you see? Crime rates skyrocket, homeless populations pop up on every street corner, and Democrats screaming for more money to fix the problems they have started.
How many more illegal aliens will Gov. Kate Brown bring to Oregon?
President Biden is still welcoming them with open arms.
I guess since most of the drugs that enter America are coming in through Mexico, open the borders, let's get more competition going — cheaper drug prices must be what they're working on. I want my drugs like I want immigrants: Just the legal ones, please.
Let's get our country back on the right track. Let's fix our problems first. Step one, get off your butt and vote. Step two, vote Democrats out of office.
JAMES HOFFMAN
Gearhart