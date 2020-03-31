The recent news conference instigated by the White House was more of a commercial for corporations to hawk their wares while masquerading as crusaders fighting the coronavirus.
The White House sidelined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while pushing greedy corporations in front of the microphone. President Donald Trump shamelessly used this human crisis to fuel more divisiveness, and blame the old government system (deep state/Democrats) for any delays in responding, while eschewing any personal responsibility.
The real goal Trump pursues is the elimination of government and the privatization of everything. This will further disempower the average American in stemming the tide of financial blackmail and hostage-taking corporate America craves.
Our financial structure hasn’t changed much from the nobleman vs. peasant class system in medieval times. This is partially evidenced by the growing disparity between the poor vs. rich, and the steady erosion of the middle class.
Someone recently remarked to me that we should be grateful for the rich, because they're smart and try to help us. Seriously? This is a huge lie some of the powerful have promulgated for centuries, while quietly chloroforming any true potential for equality, dignity and respect for human life.
Corporations promote fear using the specter of scarcity in order to keep the less wealthy in a "rope-a-dope" position, to the point they mindlessly express their gratitude for crumbs off the table.
This is truly the nobleman’s sweet spot. Trump treats us like the fools we seem to be. What we accept, we teach. Resist corporate exploitation.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
