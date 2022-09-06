A Safeway store. Bend, Oregon. Another AR-15 shooting. Another young male.
Sure, the shooter might have been mentally ill, anyone would have to be to kill innocent people, especially children. There is probably mental illness in every other country in the world, but what is the difference between America and New Zealand, for instance?
New Zealand does not have the National Rifle Association, which values profits over people. Jacinda Ardern, their prime minister, acted swiftly after the shooting incident in Christchurch, with a gun buyback.
More innocent people murdered for no reason, other than they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. A military-style weapon, designed to kill a large number of victims quickly; these weapons are not for hunting, are not for self-defense and should not be for civilians.
People meeting in church, getting groceries, shopping in a mall, enjoying a theater or concert and, most horrific, children in schools … everyday places. Bend, Oregon. Safeway. How much closer to home does it have to get?
An election is coming up soon. If you are sick of yet another senseless murder of innocent people, please be an educated voter. Check which candidates are receiving funding from the NRA, then vote for the candidate who is not beholden to the NRA. Vote for people over profits.
Protect our democracy. Your vote matters. Mark your calendar, and vote!