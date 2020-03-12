Democracy requires honest and transparent governance and a shared belief in democracy. Oregon's Republican legislators are honestly and transparently showing their disrespect for Oregonians, good governance and democracy.
Rather than vote on a climate and jobs bill developed by both political parties over nearly a decade, all but two Republican legislators walked out and stopped virtually all legislative business. Instead of doing the jobs they were elected to do, and are getting paid to do, the Republicans are thumbing their noses at us.
The Republicans are honestly and transparently showing their willingness to undermine democracy when they don’t get their way. The walkout is costing taxpayers at least $14,300 a day, according to the Legislative Revenue Office.
The walkout has left dozens of important bills and millions of dollars stranded in committees. Those bills would fund flood recovery in Umatilla County, Oregon's understaffed child welfare program and the nearly broke forestry department. Other bills left hanging would cap patient costs for insulin, require safe gun storage and reform campaign finance laws. Nearly every Oregonian is affected by this walkout.
Please thank our local legislators for staying on the job. State Sen. Betsy Johnson, a Democrat, agrees with the Republicans about this climate bill, but stayed at work. State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, also a Democrat, stayed at work, and even hosted online town halls during the session.
It's up to us to elect people who respect Oregonians, good governance, and democracy.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria
