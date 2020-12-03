Thank you for the extraordinary page in Weekend Break on Nov. 21, reproducing Noel Thomas' beautiful painting of red leaves. It was perfect. Everything about it — the picture, the text, the layout and typography — was carrying an expression of gratitude.
ROBERT ADAMS
Astoria
