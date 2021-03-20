When Dick Hughes made the unnecessarily provocative assertion in "Oregon goes with its gut" on March 16 that Democrats make up only 35% of the electorate, yet are 61% of the Legislature, he neglects the fact that, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, Republicans make up only 25% of the electorate.
Another 32% of the electorate are nonaffiliated. If these voters split among Democrats and Republicans in similar proportion, it's perfectly reasonable that 61% of the Legislature will be Democrats.
JON BRODERICK
Cannon Beach