Perhaps the Clatsop County commissioners can think back in time to their high school U.S. history class when they studied the Declaration of Independence. Remember those all-important words, "unalienable rights, that among these are ... the pursuit of happiness."
It did not read pursuit of profit by the operators of short-term rentals, nor did it read pursuit of profit by the county's collection of $700,000 in transient taxes.
So why are commissioners Mark Kujala, John Toyooka, Pamela Wev, Courtney Bangs and Lianne Thompson desirous of disallowing the right to the pursuit of happiness for a minority group of residents of Clatsop County by allowing short-term rental operations in the Coastal Residential Zone, and other residential zones, in the rural land areas of Clatsop County?
County employees and the commissioners who reside in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart and other municipalities within the county, which restrict short-term rentals (for good reason, their citizens did not want them in their neighborhoods), experience no degradation in the quality of their life by living next door to mini motels.
Commissioners Kujala, Toyooka, Wev, Bangs and Thompson are violating the civil rights of a minority of citizens residing in select unincorporated residential neighborhoods within Clatsop County. Egregious actions, to say the least, and must, and will, be stopped.