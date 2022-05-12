Thank you, Nicole Bales for the May 7 article about Police Officer Kenny Hansen, "With community resource officer, Astoria invests in homeless outreach," and how he helped the O'Neal family.

The family had weathered personal challenges and Officer Hansen helped the couple get married and find housing. Congratulations to the O'Neal's son for making the honor roll at school.

Please continue to write personal stories of the unhoused in Astoria to help us understand their situations and needs.

JUDITH HUCK

Astoria

