I listened to the candidates for City Council recently.
As a person not born in Astoria — but who chose to make her home here, and who has lived here long enough to know when the streets were not congested and when the Riverwalk was only a rustic railroad track — I question whether being born in Astoria is an adequate credential for a position on the City Council.
I suggest that experience in other places provides a person with perspective that will be helpful in assuring livability in Astoria. I support Lisa Morley for representative for Ward 4.
RACHEL ULRICH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.