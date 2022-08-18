On Aug. 14, a perverse and vulgar display was erected in Warrenton. Waving in the wind like some obscene appendage, the banners displayed racist slurs, a desecration of the American flag, and anti-American sentiment toward elections and the Constitution. I don’t know what was intended by this erection, but it was offensive and an embarrassment for Warrenton.

These flags were not red, white and blue, but a yellow call to arms against the U.S. itself because this crowd does not believe in democracy. To repeat the lie that your election officials cannot be trusted to produce an honest and accurate vote count is to suggest that elections themselves are meaningless.

