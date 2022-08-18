On Aug. 14, a perverse and vulgar display was erected in Warrenton. Waving in the wind like some obscene appendage, the banners displayed racist slurs, a desecration of the American flag, and anti-American sentiment toward elections and the Constitution. I don’t know what was intended by this erection, but it was offensive and an embarrassment for Warrenton.
These flags were not red, white and blue, but a yellow call to arms against the U.S. itself because this crowd does not believe in democracy. To repeat the lie that your election officials cannot be trusted to produce an honest and accurate vote count is to suggest that elections themselves are meaningless.
While our electoral system is rife with gerrymandering and voter suppression, balloting and election security is something we have proven to be quite good at. And what is the alternative to an election? To abandon democracy altogether?
The people who erect this kind of obscene messaging apparently consider themselves patriots (and cute racist rhyme-makers), but they're always calling for an erection of a Soviet-style Iron Curtain and a return to the good ol' days when women were kept barefoot and pregnant, and only white men enjoyed legal protections and rights.
They would like the U.S. to cease functioning as a federal republic of states and, instead, function like a gaggle of independent states, constantly warring with each other and bending over in supplication to some unelected divine leader. That's un-American.