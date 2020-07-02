Let's get rid of masks — the word, that is. It has a historical negative connotation. What's the first thing you think of when you hear "mask"?
The dictionary defines mask: "1) a covering for all or part of the face, worn as a disguise, or to amuse, terrify; 2) a covering made of fiber fitting over the nose and mouth to protect against pollutants, or to prevent infection of the wearer or the patient." Usually, the second definition is considered minor or lesser.
As a verb, mask means "conceal from view." Synonyms include: cover up, obscure, screen, camouflage. We talk about hiding behind a mask. People who mask their feelings are perceived as dishonest, not trustworthy. Notice the words protection and prevention are not listed as synonyms.
In this COVID-19 world, mask has become politicized.
So, what do we call these things we wear over our nose and mouth to prevent infection — from you to me or from me to you? Let's call them what they really are, Protective Face Covering, or PFC. They can take the form of a bandanna, scarf, clear plastic shield, gaiter, hajib, personal protection equipment or a piece of cloth specifically fashioned.
Let's all start saying: protective face covering — or PFC — in our everyday language, news items, health care language and advice, directives, resolutions, bills, laws, etc. Let’s get everyone to change their words and their mindset.
Sounds positive. Sounds healthy. Tells you that I care — about both of us, and beyond just us.
TITA MONTERO
Seaside
