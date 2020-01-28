Imagine my disappointment upon finding out that the letters "NAV" on my voter registration card mean "Non (party) Affiliated Voter," and not "Navy," like I was hoping.
I will need to contact the Clatsop County election office (via SOS.Oregon.gov or 866-673-VOTE) to choose a political party, either Democrat or Republican, so I can vote in the primaries. Otherwise, I will not be receiving a ballot.
In 2016, Oregon "bundled" our voter registration with driver's license maintenance, so it's easy, but automatically-registered NAVs are excluded from participating in partisan elections where Democratic or Republican party candidates are on offer.
This means if you are currently listed as a nonaffiliated voter, you have to take action. Our election primaries are coming up on May 19, and in order to vote in these contests, you must be registered with a political party, and you have to pick one by April 28.
If you do nothing, and languish in NAV no man's land, your voice will not be heard in the primaries, and now is absolutely the worst time to remain silent about your elected leadership. Do not give up on this nation, but pick a side and make your voice be heard.
JULIA STAVENHAGEN
Hammond
