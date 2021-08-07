Letter: Played Aug 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The article about the Oregon Golf Invitational tournament on page A3 of the Tuesday edition of The Astorian failed to state where the tournament was played.I could be wrong, but I think it is one of the basic "who, what, when, where, why" questions that should be answered by a journalist.ERIC OLSONWarrenton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Olson Oregon Golf Invitational Article Sport Law Tournament Page Journalist Letter Game Edition Question Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsAstoria police survey shows concerns about homelessnessEleventh virus death reported for countyFactors converge to make crab scarce on the North CoastVirus cases surge across OregonSwap meet for collectors planned for AstoriaDeaths: Aug. 3, 2021Deaths: July 31, 2021New mask guidance greeted with frustrationObituary: Flora Mae Chan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.