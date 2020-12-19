To the Sunset Park and Recreation District Board: Serving on a government board is very difficult. The knowledge required is immense, plus the time to research and analyze all sides of an issue. The role may also lead to sleepless nights trying to decide what is best for all.
I asked each of you several months ago to stop and research the proposal to purchase Broadway Middle School thoroughly, and get the public (taxpayers) involved, but it appears you are proceeding without doing this.
Where is SEPRD's business plan for the property and district, the strategic plan (being worked on now), and is this something your bosses (the taxpayers) want? Maybe they do, or would, after they have all the facts.
Over the past few months, more information has been uncovered. It seems many discussions have been held behind closed doors and we, the taxpayers, would appreciate having the information.
Ideas have been floated that maybe your employees haven't thought of, i.e., asking the school district to split the property. Private individuals, who wish to use the gyms for their private financial gain, could purchase them. The school and SEPRD could rent the space as needed, and the property would be back on the tax rolls.
Also, removal by a private developer of the old school, and new construction for commercial use, could be another opportunity.
Please listen and talk to us. We all wish what is best for our community, so let's work together.
MARGENE RIDOUT
Former SEPRD board member
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.