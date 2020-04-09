Renters, if you are not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, please pay your rent. If your income has been affected, call your landlord and let them know of your situation. Most landlords will try to work things out; they understand.
After seeing the news about some people wanting to do a rent strike, I felt I should write in. As I understand it, if you do not pay your rent, and your income has not been affected by COVID-19, the landlord possibly could file an electronic eviction case with the court, which gets the landlord a front-line place for when the courts open and things return to normal.
If your income has suffered due to COVID-19, and you can prove it, then try to work things out with the landlord as to when and how you will pay back rent.
The worst case would be for a small landlord not to be able to make his mortgage payment, the bank to take the property and then sell it to a large company. Rents would go up as the large holders are interested in only one thing: maximum profit.
"Mom and pop" landlords typically rent below rent market maximums, and it is in your best interest to keep them as your landlords. We are all in this together, so help to keep your landlord solvent, or you may really not like the results you inflict upon yourself.
RICK NEWTON
President, Clatsop County Rental Owners Association
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.