Ann Richards, the former governor of Texas, once said, "It is not always good things happen when good people vote. But it is true that bad things happen when good people don't vote."
I wonder if the Founding Fathers thought of that when they set up the American experiment in democracy. I'll bet they did, since they came up with the concept of government by the people. One person — one vote.
If government is a reflection of what the majority of people want, and it's supposed to be, then all citizens voting is important to determine our government. Sounds good, but rarely happens.
Americans believe majority rules. Right? Considering the number of eligible voters who don't vote, or don't get to vote, it's rare the true will of the majority of citizens is expressed, which means minority rules. Do the math.
This contributes, in my opinion, two problems our country faces and struggles to solve. Research shows vote by mail can raise voter turnout. It's not the whole answer, but it for sure helps.
Voting determines not only what our country does, but also how much effort is put into solving each problem. Our country belongs to all of us, and the path that takes should be determined by the majority of all citizens. That's real government by the people.
Here's to you, Ann Richards, for reminding us of the importance of voting. Thomas Jefferson said democracy will last as long as enough people care to defend it. Our democracy needs us. Please vote.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
