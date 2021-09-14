Letter: Pleased to hear Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Because of the recent surge of COVID cases, I have been reluctant to dine inside in a restaurant, so I was pleased to hear that Carruthers is requiring proof of vaccination.I appreciate that this restaurant is doing its best to create a safe environment for its staff and customers. Great food, too!KATE DARLINGAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Restaurant Environment Kate Darling Staff Vaccination Food Proof Customer Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVirus deaths tied to care homesCounty reports three new virus deathsDeaths: Sept. 9, 2021Astoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Obituary: Jim Van ArsdallKnappa preschool temporarily shuts down over virus caseDeath: Sept. 4, 2021Astoria Aquatic Center temporarily closes after virus caseBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelySeaside hotelier navigates pandemic uncertainty Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.