Regarding the Clatsop County commissioners' legal briefing on short-term rentals, they have been told now by two expert land use attorneys, point blank, that:
1. The STR permits issued anywhere in the unincorporated county, other than Arch Cape, were issued illegally.
2. The commissioners can let these permits expire, and not renew them, to come back into compliance.
3. They have spent three years, and wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, to avoid acknowledging their mistake in issuing these STRs, and in trying to cover it up by passing Ordinance 22-05.
4. They will continue to waste hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars continuing to fight for the outside business interests who want STRs, versus what the residents, citizens and voters of the unincorporated areas of the county clearly want, and need.
5. The easiest solution to immediately solve this problem once and for all is to: Repeal Ordinance 22-05 at their next commissioner meeting; and adopt the STR ordinance proposed by their own Planning Commission — made up of local, voting, resident citizens expressing their communities' capabilities — several months ago. Job done!
Additionally, the county commissioners express at length the amount of tax dollars that come into their coffers from STRs, but we don't hear how many of your tax dollars have been spent in the past three years to come up with Ordinance 22-05, and cost of enforcing those who ignore the so-called "best practices" — basically ignoring those in communities inundated with high percentages of STRs.