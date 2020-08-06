To my polite inquiry, an owner of a local small business told me he had a mask. It was right there laying on the checkout counter. I do not want to return even though I am a customer of 30-some years.
I have had similar experiences in three other small, local businesses, and I have barely been out shopping. Also, a mask down over just your mouth will not do. Dear store owners: This is not good customer service.
According to Oregon Health Authority guidance issued July 24:
"A business and a person responsible for indoor and outdoor spaces open to the public are required to:
• Require employees, contractors, volunteers, customers and visitors to wear a mask, face shield, or face covering, except as follows:
▪ Employees, contractors and volunteers: Masks, face coverings or face shields are not required when at or in a location where the employee, contractor or volunteer does not have a job that requires interacting with the public and at least six (6) feet of distance can be maintained between other people.
▪ Masks, face shields or face coverings are not required while eating or drinking.
▪ Customers and visitors: Masks, face shields or face coverings are not required when at a business or in an indoor or outdoor space open to the public and engaged in an activity that makes wearing a mask, face shield or face covering not feasible, such as when swimming.
• Provide masks, face shields, or face coverings for employees."
CAROL LUCAS
Gearhart
