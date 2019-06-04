When growing up in the 1930s and 1940s, I remember the anger caused by President Franklin Roosevelt and his policies. Today, a lot of folks react angrily to President Donald Trump and his policies. But one big difference today is the extensive political bitterness in America.
President Roosevelt, and all presidents who followed him, belonged to a ruling class with well-established political standards and rules of political engagement. Establishment politicians faithfully adhered to those rules. Trump never ran for public office, and is an outsider businessman with his own political rules. And that perplexed the established ruling class.
For months on end, journalists, pundits, pollsters and establishment politicians railed against Trump — some even called him a clown — and assured voters of a “guaranteed winner” in Democrat Hillary Clinton. After all that hoopla, a lot of folks are now bitter.
Trump’s successful use of social media like Twitter especially angers journalists not used to being outmaneuvered, with Trump framing the news narrative almost every day. In fact, I can’t remember in my lifetime another president who’s made himself so accessible to public questioning and scrutiny.
And just like Roosevelt’s policies mostly ended up being good for the country, so also will Trump’s policies for economic growth and America’s place in the world.
As history was kind to President Roosevelt, so also will history be kind to President Trump. The continual harassment of President Trump by Democrats today is unprecedented, but will become just another footnote in the history books.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.