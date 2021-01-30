I have opposed the one-sided conservative rant of the Rush Limbaugh show since its beginning, proposing that equal time be aired for other opinions. Over those years, I was told that he made money for the owners, and because he was on daily for three hours, he had growing numbers of believers.
In those early days of Rush, if anyone tried to correct him on fake news or false statements, he'd claim that he was an entertainer, and nothing else. I chose to not listen to that type of entertainment, but I do occasionally turn him on for a few minutes to get the slant of his day.
Being an optimist, and hopeful that as a nation we could move beyond that seditious takeover attempt, I turned him on. His words said all Democrats were working to destroy America, that the election was rigged and Republicans had to oppose democratic programs. I turned him off.
I sent an email to KAST suggesting that his generic hateful accusations didn't need airing. Tom Freel, the program director at KAST, wrote back, "That’s his job." What Rush and other nationalistic entertainers are doing further leads us to political civil war. We should work to be better than that.
SARA MEYER
Astoria