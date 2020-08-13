As our Founding Fathers struggled to form this great nation, a number of important principles were agreed upon. As a hedge against tyranny and dictatorship, opposing political views would be heard. In fact, lively discussions were not merely suggested, they were required. Incredible ideas and solutions would be the result of what we now call a political debate.
However, forcing someone to participate, only to exclude their ideas, and the insistence of only one correct view, takes a wrecking ball to democracy. Further, if you belittle your opponent with shouting, cuss words and insults, you replace the debate with character assassination. If you form a dog pile to ensure your victory, you are not a patriot, but a coward.
The moral high ground of a debate is reached through honor, dignity and respect. You will never make America great again by trashing your opponent verbally or physically. In fact, by refusing to play by the rules, you make America hate again.
TIMOTHY J. BISH
Astoria
