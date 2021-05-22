I have noted that our political leaders have passed a new gun law intended more as a political gesture rather than an effective deterrent to unnecessary gun violence. As usual, this was passed with Democratic votes and no Republican ones.
I am strongly in favor of requiring gun locks in homes that have children or immature, unstable young adults. The current culture with the media hype displays to unqualified people that there is power and public exposure if they give in to their desires to punish people they do not like.
Having said the above, I absolutely object to requiring fully mature adults, living in their own homes, being required to have gun locks on their weapons. I have possessed weapons for almost 60 years, and I have never used one except during my seven years of military service, where it was required to survive in Vietnam.
I think it will be interesting for local law enforcement people to seek probable cause search warrants to search my home for any weapons without gun locks on them. I assume this law is going to be enforceable "after the fact," as there is no reasonable way it can be enforced when it needs to be if children or young adults live in the home.
I will retain an unlocked weapon in my home to counter any uninvited person coming into my home when I have no advanced warning.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton