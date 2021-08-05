Letter: Political manipulation Aug 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1992, the sitting president of the African state of Kenya was facing a new election. In order to secure his reelection, he managed to effect several changes to the state's election laws.They included shortening the period allowed for voter registration, and delaying the issuing of IDs to young voters to vote for the first time.It worked. I wonder how effective that kind of political manipulation of state voting laws will work here, in our country's upcoming elections.JULIA SNYDERAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Election President Julia Snyder State Politics Institutes Re-election Manipulation Reelection Kind Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsAstoria police survey shows concerns about homelessnessNew mask guidance greeted with frustrationFactors converge to make crab scarce on the North CoastDeaths: July 31, 2021Eleventh virus death reported for countyVirus cases surge across OregonSwap meet for collectors planned for AstoriaDeaths: Aug. 3, 2021Obituary: Daniel Scott Baergen Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.