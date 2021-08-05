In 1992, the sitting president of the African state of Kenya was facing a new election. In order to secure his reelection, he managed to effect several changes to the state's election laws.

They included shortening the period allowed for voter registration, and delaying the issuing of IDs to young voters to vote for the first time.

It worked. I wonder how effective that kind of political manipulation of state voting laws will work here, in our country's upcoming elections.

JULIA SNYDER

Astoria

