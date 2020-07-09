Recent comments by a member of the Seaside City Council reflect the exact problem of our current pandemic ("Seaside city councilor challenges government response to the coronavirus," The Astorian, July 2). Making preventive measures a function of politics is a political stunt. A shameless exploitation of a nationwide emergency.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.