The impeachment trial that is scheduled in the U.S. Senate is nothing more than political theater to gaslight the masses.
Article II, Section 4 of our precious Constitution is very clear: "The president … shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors."
The key words are "shall be removed from office." Former President Donald Trump is no longer in office. If he can be convicted in this kangaroo court, why not go back and put all living former presidents on trial: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama?
But why stop there? This slippery slope should include dead presidents. We will start with Woodrow Wilson, Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan, then move on to Ole Abe, Ole Hickory and Ole Sink or Swim.
Not far back enough for you? Let's get rid of President George Washington. We should strip George of his Secret Service detail, cancel Martha's pension and prevent him from running again.
No president, past or future, would be safe from this madness.
DIANE L. GRUBER
Oysterville, Washington